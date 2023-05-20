PM congratulates Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar on becoming CM and Deputy CM of Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar, who were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, respectively.
Along with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, eight MLAs were sworn in as Ministers.
"Congratulations to Shri @siddaramaiah Ji on taking oath as Karnataka CM and Shri @DKShivakumar Ji on taking oath as Deputy CM. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure," the Prime Minister tweeted.
Besides, former CM Basavaraj Bommai congratulated his successor Siddaramaiah upon taking oath as the new Chief Minister.
"Heartiest congratulations to Siddaramaiah for assuming the office as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka and his cabinet members," the BJP leader tweeted.
ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ನೂತನ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಯಾಗಿ ಅಧಿಕಾರ ವಹಿಸಿಕೊಂಡ ಶ್ರೀ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಅವರು ಹಾಗೂ ಅವರ ಸಚಿವ ಸಂಪುಟ ಸದಸ್ಯರಿಗೆ ಹೃತ್ಪೂರ್ವಕ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳು.
Siddaramaiah succeeded Bommai as the Chief Minister exactly a week after Congress won the Assembly elections by bagging 135 seats in the 224-member House.
