PM to campaign in about 20 places in poll-bound Karnataka, indicates CM Basavaraj Bommai

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 20 2023, 12:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 12:54 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would campaign in about 20 places in poll-bound Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.

He said the Prime Minister's campaign programme is being finalised. "There is all possibility of the Prime Minister campaigning in about 20 places", Bommai told reporters here.

"In most (of these) places, he will address rally-meeting and in some, there will be road-shows", the Chief Minister said.

Karnataka would vote on May 10, and the results will be declared on May 13.

Read | 'Modi tsunami' sweeping state, says Bommai

Modi, BJP President J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a strong team of Union Ministers figure in the list of the party's 40 star campaigners for the elections.

The Union Ministers include Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya and Pralhad Joshi, according to the list of leaders released by the party.

In addition to Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh and Assam Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Himanta Biswa Sarma, respectively, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadvavis have been included.

Bommai, Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, some Karnataka Ministers, and state party leaders also figure in the list.

