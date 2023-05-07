Politics of hate behind Manipur violence: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday blamed the BJP’s “politics of hate” for the violence in Manipur.

"Manipur is burning because of hate politics. It was against this kind of politics that we did the Bharat Jodo Yatra. That's is our ideology," Gandhi said at a corner meeting in Anekal.

Gandhi also brought up the "assassination plot" against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. “PM Modi says nothing about this. Congress lost two prime ministers. Two of my family members were martyred. How can you teach me lessons about terrorism? You hide behind security 24/7. Come in between people,” Gandhi dared Modi.

Gandhi later addressed public meetings at Pulakeshinagar and Shivajinagar where he attacked PM Modi and BJP over corruption.

Read | Campaigning ends today for polls after big guns dazzle Karnataka

"The BJP government was made by stealing MLAs. That's why the government also steals," Gandhi said. "The BJP government has stolen Rs 1.5 lakh crore from Karnataka's youth. This money could have been used to give jobs to lakhs of youths," Gandhi said, adding that even six-year-olds know about corruption in Karnataka.

Accusing the BJP government of '40 per cent commission', Gandhi asked: "How much cut did the Delhi engine get? How much did the Karnataka engine get?"

Gandhi pointed out that the contractors association had written to PM Modi on '40 per cent commission'. "No investigation was done. No action. Nobody jailed," he said. "When I spoke about Adani, my Lok Sabha membership was ended. But PM is silent even as so much corruption is happening in Karnataka."

Gandhi reiterated that the Congress, if voted to power, would implement five 'guarantees'.

"In the bazaar of hatred, we'll open a shop for love. Let's see who wins," Gandhi said.

Read | People confident that our guarantees will help them: DKS

Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi addressed public meetings and held road shows covering Mahadevapura and Bangalore South constituencies.

Rahul met gig workers and delivery partners of Dunzo, Swiggy, Zomato and BlinkIt at the Airlines hotel in the city on Sunday. Congress has promised to set up a Gig Workers' Board with a corpus of Rs 3,000 crore. Also, the party will ensure minimum hourly wages for gig and other workers in the unorganised sector.

Lakhs of Congress workers will hit the streets Monday morning for a massive outreach programme at 500 locations in Bengaluru. Party workers will hand out the Congress’ guarantee cards to commuters between 9 and 9.30 am.