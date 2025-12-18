<p>Vijayawada: A Visakhapatnam bound Air India flight was cancelled at the Gannavaram Airport near Vijayawada on Thursday due to a technical snag, an official said.</p>.<p>Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Atchennaidu and senior YSRCP leader B Satyanarayana were among the passengers of the flight who had to cancel their journey.</p>.Air India Express flight from Jeddah to Kozhikode makes precautionary landing at Cochin airport.<p>"While taxiing they found some engine problem so they came back to the bay and cancelled the flight," Vijayawada Airport director Lakshmikanth Reddy told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>According to Reddy, the aircraft suffered the technical snag around 8:30 pm.</p>