Sarvodaya Karnataka to contest 14 seats

Party president Chamarasa Malipatil said farmers were affected by anti-farm laws of the state

DHNS
DHNS, Davangere ,
  • Apr 10 2023, 23:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 05:25 ist
Sarvodaya Karnataka Party will field candidates in 14 constituencies in the Assembly elections. 

Speaking to media persons on Monday, party president Chamarasa Malipatil said farmers were affected by anti-farm laws of the state and Centre and farmers need to strengthen their political hold.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Politics

