Sarvodaya Karnataka to contest 14 seats

Sarvodaya Karnataka Party will field candidates in 14 constituencies in the Assembly elections.
Speaking to media persons on Monday, party president Chamarasa Malipatil said farmers were affected by anti-farm laws of the state and Centre and farmers need to strengthen their political hold.
