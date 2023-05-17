Shivakumar toiled to bring party to power, must be rewarded: Suresh

Bengaluru Rural Congress MP D K Suresh on Tuesday hoped that his brother, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, will be rewarded by the party's top brass for his hard work to bring the party to power with a comfortable majority.

"Shivakumar took up the state party president's post when none in the party was ready to take responsibility. When Shivakumar was made the party president, the top leaders told him that he should work hard and will be rewarded suitably. As promised to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi earlier, he worked hard and brought the party to power with 135 seats," Suresh told reporters here.

"He worked hard and sacrificed for the party, without even giving time to his family or personal work, ever since he became the state unit president. Now, I am confident that the party will reward him by recognising his tireless work," the MP said.

When asked whether party leader Rahul Gandhi had told both Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah to share power, Suresh said, "There was no such talk prior to elections. Everyone just focused on winning the elections."

He said, "The party has given enough opportunities to Siddaramaiah. Soon after he joined Congress, he was made leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. He was made chief minister. When the party lost the elections in 2018, he was made the Congress legislature party leader."