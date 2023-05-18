Siddaramaiah, DKS vow to work 'unitedly' for K'taka

Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar vow to work 'unitedly' for Karnataka

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory by bagging 135 seats

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 18 2023, 14:18 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 14:18 ist
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (C) with newly appointed CM Siddaramaiah (R) and Dy CM D K Shivakumar (L). Credit: Twitter/@siddaramaiah

After the announcement of their names as the new Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka respectively on Thursday, Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar both expressed their commitment to work unitedly for the welfare of the people of the State.

Ending days of suspense, the Congress today announced Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka and D K Shivakumar as his only deputy in the soon-to-formed cabinet.

"Our hands will always be united to protect the interests of Kannadigas. The Congress party will work as a family to deliver a pro-people, transparent, corruption-free governance and fulfill all our guarantees," Siddaramaiah said in a tweet with a picture of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge raising his and Shivakumar's hand in a show of unity.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President, tweeting the same picture said, "Karnataka's secure future and our people's welfare is our top priority, and we are united in guaranteeing that."

The two leaders, who were in a tight race for the top post, would take oath along with other ministers on May 20.

Hectic parleys were held on for the last couple of days to break the deadlock in deciding on the Congress's chief ministerial pick in Karnataka, with both the hopefuls—Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar—presenting their cases before the top brass.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory by bagging 135 seats, while the ruling BJP and the former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats respectively.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Siddaramaiah
D K Shivakumar
Congress
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible sells for $38 mn

Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible sells for $38 mn

What Musk's Twitter 'purge' would mean for dead users

What Musk's Twitter 'purge' would mean for dead users

 