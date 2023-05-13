'We've not been able to make the mark': Bommai concedes defeat in Karnataka election

'BJP failed to make the mark': Bommai concedes defeat

  • May 13 2023, 12:28 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 13:05 ist
CM Basavaraj Bommai. credit: DH Photo

The BJP has not been able to make the mark, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday as the Congress was striding towards victory in the state assembly elections.

According to the latest trends available on the Election Commission website, the Congress is leading in 127 of the 224 assembly seats in the state, while the BJP is ahead in 68. The JD-S is leading in 22 seats.

"We have not been able to make the mark, in spite of a lot of effort put in by everyone, including the prime minister (Narendra Modi) and workers of the party," Bommai said.

 

 

Bommai added that whatever the result is, they will take it in stride. "We will do a detailed analysis as the results conclude. We will take these results in our stride and try to reorganise the party for next year's Lok Sabha elections," the BJP leader said.

