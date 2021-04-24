Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Balusseri Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Balusseri Assembly Constituency (AC No 25) in Kozhikode district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Balusseri Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Purushuan Kadalundi won Balusseri constituency seat by a margin of 8.90% beating Independent candidate U.C Raman Padanilam by 15,464 votes.

