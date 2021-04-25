Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Kattakkada Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Kattakkada Assembly Constituency (AC No 138) in Thiruvananthapuram district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Kattakkada Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Adv. I.B. Satheesh won Kattakkada constituency seat by a margin of 0.60% beating Indian National Congress candidate N.Shakthan by 849 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kattakkada assembly constituency.