BJP worker gunned down in Manipur before start of polls

BJP worker gunned down in Manipur hours before start of assembly polls

The Congress activist, who is yet to be arrested, was also injured after the visiting BJP workers hurled stones at him

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Mar 05 2022, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 14:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Violence erupted in some places of Manipur hours before the second phase of assembly polls began on Saturday, as a BJP supporter was gunned down allegedly by a Congress worker, while a crude bomb exploded outside the residence of an expelled saffron party leader, police said.

L Amuba Singh, 25, succumbed to bullet injuries early on Saturday at a hospital here, a police officer said.

Polling for the second and last phase of assembly elections in Manipur began at 7 am in 22 constituencies across six districts.

Singh, along with other BJP activists, had gone to the residence of the Congress worker in the early hours in Thoubal district to tell him to stop campaigning as the stipulated time for it was over, the officer said.

Read | Manipur votes in last phase; Naga talks, AFSPA in focus

During an altercation over the issue, he allegedly fired at Singh, who was first taken to a hospital in the district and later referred to another health facility in Imphal, the officer said.

The Congress activist, who is yet to be arrested, was also injured after the visiting BJP workers hurled stones at him when Singh was shot, he added.

In another incident, unidentified miscreants lobbed a crude bomb at the residence of expelled BJP leader Ch Bijoy in Lamphel area in Manipur’s Imphal West district, police said.

The incident took place on Friday night, hours before the second phase of the assembly elections was to begin, they said.

Nobody was injured in the blast triggered by two masked persons, who came in a two-wheeler, a police officer said.

Bijoy, who was expelled from the saffron party last month for six years on disciplinary grounds, told reporters, "The attack might be a threat… to make me politically silent.”

Further investigation is underway.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Assembly Elections 2022
Manipur
Manipur Assembly Elections
Manipur Assembly Elections 2022
Manipur Assembly Polls 2022
Manipur Polls
Shooting
BJP
Congress
India News

What's Brewing

With fast-weakening rouble, Russians rush to shop

With fast-weakening rouble, Russians rush to shop

Kalaburagi’s dal gets what it long deserved, branding

Kalaburagi’s dal gets what it long deserved, branding

Don't want to repeat myself on screen: Huma Qureshi

Don't want to repeat myself on screen: Huma Qureshi

Malavika Sarukkai to mark 50 yrs in dance with new show

Malavika Sarukkai to mark 50 yrs in dance with new show

If Ukraine falls, Europe falls, says Zelenskyy

If Ukraine falls, Europe falls, says Zelenskyy

Decoding natural sounds of Pedro, a film festival hit

Decoding natural sounds of Pedro, a film festival hit

For women, leisure on a leash?

For women, leisure on a leash?

 