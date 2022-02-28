Manipur Assembly Elections: Heingang Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Heingang Assembly Constituency (AC No. 2) in Imphal district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Heingang Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Nongthombam Biren Singh won Heingang constituency seat beating AITC candidate Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh by a margin of 1206 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Heingang constituency were 30459. Of that, 27264 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Heingang assembly constituency.