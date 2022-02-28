Manipur Assembly Elections: Henglep Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Henglep Assembly Constituency (AC No. 57) in Churuchandpur district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.
Manipur Election Result 2022: Henglep Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022. In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate T. Thangzalam Haokip won Henglep constituency seat beating INC candidate T. Manga Vaiphei by a margin of 268 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Henglep constituency were 29449. Of that, 23711 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Henglep assembly constituency.
