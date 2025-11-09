<p>Chandigarh: India's women's World Cup 21-year-old winner Shafali Verma, shared her experience about the preparations for the big day. She said she worked "extremely hard" to improve her game, which culminated in a historic World Cup glory. She also added that she has faced a lot of struggles in the last year regarding the same.</p>.<p>Shafali was picked as a replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal, and got named player of the final for her 87 runs with the bat and 2/36 with the ball in the team's 52-run win against South Africa.</p>.'Destiny’s child' Shafali Verma thrives in God’s plan.<p>While briefing reporters in a felicitation programm. Shefali expressed, "The last one year was very tough for me. I faced a lot of struggles, but I kept working extremely hard and was rewarded by God for my effort." </p>.<p>"When I joined the Indian team ahead of the semifinal, I was determined to contribute to the World Cup victory. The final is always a big stage. Initially, I was a bit nervous, but I calmed myself, focused on my strategy, and executed it well. That helped me deliver an all-round performance," she added.</p>.<p>After receiving a grand welcome upon her arrival in her hometown Rohtak, the swashbuckling opener urged girls to have self-belief and work hard, saying results will come.</p>.<p>"They should always put in the hard work in whatever field they may choose and also have self-belief, and results will follow," Shafali said.</p>.<p>Shafali considers batting legend Sachin Tendulkar as her role model. She also talked about her family's support throughout to achieve her dreams.</p>.<p>Replying to a question about the final, she said, "I was trying to stay calm and execute my plans and things went as per plan.</p>.<p>"The only thought was that we have to give it all in those seven hours for our country." She also said she does not have any regret on missing out on scoring a century and stressed that lifting the World Cup was more important.</p>.<p>Few days back, PM Modi met the Indian women's cricket World Cup team at his residence and lauded the players for their landmark triumph. About the team's meeting, Shefali said the PM spent two hours with them and motivated them.</p>.<p>"I am now looking forward to meeting Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on November 12," she added.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Haryana minister Krishan Kumar Bedi, who was present when Shafali reached Rohtak and later felicitated her, said she had made the country and the state proud.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>