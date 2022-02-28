Manipur Assembly Elections: Kakching Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Kakching Assembly Constituency (AC No. 37) in Thoubal district goes to polls on March 5, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Kakching Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Yengkhom Surchandra Singh won Kakching constituency seat beating BJP candidate M. Rameshwar Singh (Ramay) by a margin of 630 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kakching constituency were 27879. Of that, 23851 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kakching assembly constituency.