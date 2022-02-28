Manipur Assembly Elections: Kshetrigao Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Kshetrigao Assembly Constituency (AC No. 4) in Imphal district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Kshetrigao Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Nahakpam Indrajit Singh won Kshetrigao constituency seat beating INC candidate Md. Amin Shah by a margin of 380 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kshetrigao constituency were 33096. Of that, 30129 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

