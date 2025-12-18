Yakshagana artistes of the Pavanje Mela perform Yakshagana artistes of the Pavanje Mela perform
Artistes tie anklets before the Harake Yakshagana tour.
Yakshagana artistes who are part of various Harake Melas affiliated with the Kateel Shri Durgaparameshwari temple collectively perform during the initiation of this year’s tour.
Artistes perform as part of Harake Aata at Gundabala in Uttara Kannada district.
Artistes of Harake Yakshagana performing at Dharmasthala.
