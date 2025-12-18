Menu
A performance of faith

Yakshagana Bayalata Harake Seve, the centuries-old practice of hosting Yakshagana performances to fulfil a vow or promise, has seen unprecedented demand in recent years.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 22:08 IST
Yakshagana artistes of the Pavanje Mela perform
Credit: Fakruddin H

Yakshagana artistes of the Pavanje Mela perform
Credit: Fakruddin H

Artistes tie anklets before the Harake Yakshagana tour.

Credit: Fakruddin H

Yakshagana artistes who are part of various Harake Melas affiliated with the Kateel Shri Durgaparameshwari temple collectively perform during the initiation of this year’s tour.

Credit: Fakruddin H

Artistes perform as part of Harake Aata at Gundabala in Uttara Kannada district.

Credit: DH Photo

Artistes of Harake Yakshagana performing at Dharmasthala.

Credit: DH Photo

