Manipur Assembly Elections: Oinam Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Oinam Assembly Constituency (AC No. 25) in Bishnupur district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Oinam Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Laishram Radhakishore Singh won Oinam constituency seat beating INC candidate Dr. Irengbam Ibohalbi Singh by a margin of 843 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Oinam constituency were 26415. Of that, 24435 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Oinam assembly constituency.