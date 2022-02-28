Manipur Assembly Elections: Patsoi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Patsoi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 19) in Imphal West district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Patsoi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Km. Ak. Mirabai Devi won Patsoi constituency seat beating NEINDP candidate Sapam Kunjakeswor (Keba) Singh by a margin of 114 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Patsoi constituency were 34916. Of that, 31190 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Patsoi assembly constituency.