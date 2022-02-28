Manipur Assembly Elections: Sekmai Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Sekmai Assembly Constituency (AC No. 16) in Imphal West district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Sekmai Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Heikham Dingo Singh won Sekmai constituency seat beating INC candidate Khwairakpam Devendro Singh by a margin of 2532 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sekmai constituency were 26982. Of that, 23794 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sekmai assembly constituency.