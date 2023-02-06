Only 6 Nagaland candidates filed nominations so far

Nagaland Polls: Only 6 candidates file nominations so far; deadline Tuesday

Of the six, two are from the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and one from its ally, the BJP

PTI
PTI, Kohima,
  • Feb 06 2023, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 12:17 ist

A total of only six candidates have submitted their nominations so far for the February 27 Nagaland assembly polls, an official said.

The deadline for nomination submission is Tuesday.

Of the six, two are from the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and one from its ally, the BJP. There are also two Independents, while one contestant belongs to the Rising People’s Party, a new entrant in Nagaland politics, the official said.

Nagaland Assembly Elections: Another all-party government in the offing?

The NDPP and the BJP are contesting on a 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement in their bid to return to power for the second time in a row in the northeastern state.

The Naga Peoples’ Front (NPF) has announced 22 candidates, and the Congress released the names of 25 nominees so far.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), National Peoples’ Party and the Nationalist Congress Party have also named their candidates.

Elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 27.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023
Nagaland Elections 2023
Nagaland
India News
Northeast

What's Brewing

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

Viola Davis completes EGOT with first Grammy win

Viola Davis completes EGOT with first Grammy win

Harry Styles wins the Grammy for Album of the Year

Harry Styles wins the Grammy for Album of the Year

Ricky Kej wins third Grammy Award

Ricky Kej wins third Grammy Award

Which Bengaluru trees do birds prefer?

Which Bengaluru trees do birds prefer?

 