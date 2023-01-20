Poll-bound hill states' development depends on Centre

Poll-bound Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura depend on Centre for development

These states, especially Nagaland, also have an unemployment issue

Shuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit Das Biswas
  • Jan 20 2023, 21:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2023, 14:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The poll-bound hill states of the Northeast—Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya—might heed to the calls of a 'double engine' government touted by those in the Centre, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they look to bolster development for their people.

These states depend heavily on the Centre for development astheir own tax revenues contribute less than 30 per cent of the total tax receipts.

Data shows that except Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) have not seen a growth compared to the previous year.

The GSDP is the most important indicator to measure a state's economic growth and show the economic development in these states. 

These states are also plagued by employment issues. Data by Business Standard shows that Nagaland grapples with this problem more than Tripura and Meghalaya.

Modi, meanwhile, championed 'Rozgar Melas' held in NDA-ruled states as a means to address this unemployment. "This is the double benefit of double-engine governments. The campaign to hand over appointment letters to the youth shall continue in a sustained manner," he had said. 

The Centre also approved Rs 12,882 crore for developing the Northeast and many projects have been flagged off ahead of the election.

While Congress presence was strong in all three states, the current pitch of 'double engine' development could tip the scales in the saffron party's favour though local parties like NPP in Meghalaya will be looking to upset the apple cart

Tripura votes on February 16, Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27. 

