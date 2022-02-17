Complaint in Bihar court against Punjab CM Channi

Complaint lodged in Bihar court against Punjab CM Channi

The Congress leader had, at a recent public meeting in poll-bound Punjab, said "bhaiyas" (migrants) from UP and Bihar will not be allowed to "rule" his state

PTI, Muzaffarpur,
  • Feb 17 2022, 17:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 17:28 ist
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Credit: IANS File Photo

A complaint was lodged in a court here on Thursday against Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his alleged "insulting" remark about "bhaiyas" from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The petition was filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Muzaffarpur, by social activist Tamanna Hashmi, who has claimed that the comment has "put in danger lives of Biharis living in Punjab”.

Also Read | Priyanka claps at Channi’s remarks against 'UP, Bihar ke bhaiye'

The Congress leader had, at a recent public meeting in poll-bound Punjab, said "bhaiyas" (migrants) from UP and Bihar will not be allowed to "rule" his state.

The utterance has evoked strong reactions from across the political spectrum.

Hashmi, who remains in news for litigation against high-profile people, has sought direction to the police for lodging an FIR against Channi under IPC sections 294, 294A, 504 and 511, which pertain to causing deliberate insult to feelings.

The petition is likely to be taken up for hearing in due course.

