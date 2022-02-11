Cong MP puts family first, supports husband Amarinder

Family above everything: Cong MP Preneet Kaur says in support of husband Capt Amarinder

A few days ago, Congress nominee from Patiala Urban seat Vishnu Sharma had asked Kaur, the MP from Patiala, to either campaign for the party or resign

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 11 2022, 04:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 04:52 ist
Amarinder Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Even as the Assembly elections in Punjab are around the corner, Congress MP Preneet Kaur, who is also former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s wife, continues to stay away from poll campaigning in Patiala. “Family is above everything,” she says.

Amarinder Singh, who quit the Congress last year after being forced to resign as the chief minister, is fighting the upcoming polls from Patiala Urban seat after floating his own political outfit, the Punjab Lok Congress.

A few days ago, Congress nominee from Patiala Urban seat Vishnu Sharma had asked Kaur, the MP from Patiala, to either campaign for the party or resign.

“I am with my family. The family is above everything,” Kaur said when reporters asked why she was “silent” during the elections.

The Congress had in November last year issued her a show-cause notice seeking an explanation for her alleged “anti-party activities”. When nudged about it, Kaur told reporters on Thursday that she did not receive any such notice, but had only read about it in newspapers and on social media.

The notice should otherwise come from the general secretary, she said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Punjab
Punjab Assembly Elections
Punjab Assembly Elections 2022
Punjab Assembly Polls 2022
Punjab Polls
Indian Politics
Amarinder Singh
Congress

What's Brewing

DH Toon | How is Eshwarappa 'not in Union Cabinet yet'?

DH Toon | How is Eshwarappa 'not in Union Cabinet yet'?

Musk to give rare presentation on ambitious Starship

Musk to give rare presentation on ambitious Starship

Sony's 'Shaktimaan' film to feature top Indian star

Sony's 'Shaktimaan' film to feature top Indian star

How imprisonment clauses are threatening firms in India

How imprisonment clauses are threatening firms in India

IPL 2022: Five players to watch in the auction

IPL 2022: Five players to watch in the auction

Great Wall, a symbol of China's strength

Great Wall, a symbol of China's strength

Utensil seller out to challenge UP Deputy CM Maurya

Utensil seller out to challenge UP Deputy CM Maurya

Ananya Panday reveals what drew her to 'Gehraiyaan'

Ananya Panday reveals what drew her to 'Gehraiyaan'

Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad

Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad

DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

 