Meet people in villages, cities; resolve their problems: Punjab CM-designate Mann to AAP MLAs

Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Friday asked newly elected AAP MLAs to spend most of their time in villages and cities to resolve people’s problems. Stating that people have high expectations from the AAP government for changing their lives, Mann told the MLAs, "Work there where we sought votes.”

“At the time of seeking votes, we went door-to-door. After winning, do not ask people to come and meet at Chandigarh,” he said. "The government will run from villages, wards and mohallas. Go and meet people, have tea with them. Take officers along and resolve their issues," Mann said in a brief address during a meeting of the AAP's legislature party.

"Spend minimum time in Chandigarh,” he advised them. Chandigarh is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. He also asked his party MLAs to always remain humble. "You are MLAs of those people also who did not vote for you. You are MLAs of Punjabis and the government is formed by Punjabis,” he said as he suggested that people were fed up with the system which led to the delay in resolution of their problems.

“When you go to the people, you will be called as a public servant,” said Mann. He asked the MLAs not to discriminate against anyone. Urging the MLAs to plan their work day-wise, Mann said, “People have high expectations from us. People always expected a century from Sachin Tendulkar in every match, the same way people have expectations from the AAP government for changing their lives.”

Taking on political rivals, he said those who wanted to call themselves 'khandaani' politicians, have been made to sit at their homes by the people. He said people defeated leaders like Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Badal, Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia, Charanjit Singh Channi and Amarinder Singh. Mann said the efforts will be to perform over and above the “guarantees” promised to the voters. Mann said he was open to any suggestion or idea which is for the welfare of the people of the state.

“If the public proposes an idea, bring it and we will implement the same,” he said. He also asked the MLAs to respect every person, especially the downtrodden and poor ones. Mann was on Friday unanimously elected as the leader of the AAP's legislature party in Punjab and he will meet the governor on Saturday to stake claim to form the government in the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) romped home in 92 of the 117 assembly seats, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine and defeating several stalwarts, including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and ex-CM Amarinder Singh.

