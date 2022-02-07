PLC mocks Sidhu after Channi declared Congress CM face

PLC mocks Sidhu after Channi declared Congress CM face for Punjab

The PLC is fighting the February 20 Punjab assembly polls in alliance with the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt)

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Feb 07 2022, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 16:09 ist
Navjot Singh Sidhu. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress has taken a jibe at Congress's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu after Charanjit Singh Channi was declared the chief ministerial candidate for the assembly polls.

Using a hashtag '#CurtainsForSidhu' on its Twitter handle, it shared a picture in which Gandhi, Sidhu, Channi and Sunil Jakhar held each other's hands and raised them in the air. However, the face of Sidhu got covered accidentally for a few seconds because of his shawl.

“A picture is worth a thousand words,” said the PLC in a tweet on Sunday.

Further mocking Sidhu, the PLC said, “Thoko Thoko, Ruko!! Zoor k Thoko!,” a reference to Sidhu's penchant of saying "Thoko Tali".

Before the announcement of the CM face, Sidhu had said in a tweet, “Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision….Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji, who comes to give clarity to Punjab… All will abide by his decision !!!”.

To this, the PLC replied, “You won't.”

Singh was removed from the post of the chief minister by the Congress last September and later he floated his own party.

The PLC is fighting the February 20 Punjab assembly polls in alliance with the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). 

Watch the latest DH videos:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Punjab Lok Congress
Amarinder Singh
Navjot Singh Sidhu 
Congress
Punjab Assembly Elections 2022
Assembly Elections 2022

What's Brewing

'Supermountains' that contributed to revolutionary boom

'Supermountains' that contributed to revolutionary boom

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

 