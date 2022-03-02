Punjab Assembly Elections: S.A.S.Nagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, S.A.S.Nagar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 53) in Rupnagar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: S.A.S.Nagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu won S.A.S.Nagar constituency seat securing 66844 votes, beating AAAP candidate Narinder Singh by a margin of 27873 votes. In 2017, the total voters in S.A.S.Nagar constituency were 209473. Of that, 1,39,664 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in S.A.S.Nagar assembly constituency.