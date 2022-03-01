Punjab Assembly Elections: Dhuri Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Dhuri Assembly Constituency (AC No. 107) in Sangrur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Dhuri Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy won Dhuri constituency seat securing 49,347 votes, beating AAP candidate Jasvir Singh Jassi Sekhon by a margin of 2,811 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Dhuri constituency were 1,58,479. Of that, 1,27,763 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dhuri assembly constituency.