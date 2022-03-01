Punjab Assembly Elections: Jalalabad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Jalalabad Assembly Constituency (AC No. 79) in Firozpur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Jalalabad Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, SAD candidate Sukhbir Singh Badal won Jalalabad constituency seat securing 75271 votes, beating AAAP candidate Bhagwant Mann by a margin of 18500 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Jalalabad constituency were 194511. Of that, 1,67,937 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Jalalabad assembly constituency.