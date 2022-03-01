Punjab Assembly Elections: Pathankot Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Pathankot Assembly Constituency (AC No. 3) in Gurdaspur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Pathankot Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Amit Vij won Pathankot constituency seat securing 56383 votes, beating BJP candidate Ashwani Kumar Sharma by a margin of 11170 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Pathankot constituency were 145604. Of that, 1,09,946 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Pathankot assembly constituency.