Punjab Assembly Elections: Patiala Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Patiala Assembly Constituency (AC No. 115) in Patiala district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Patiala Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Amarinder Singh won Patiala constituency seat securing 72,586 votes, beating AAP candidate Dr.Balbir Singh by a margin of 52,407 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Patiala constituency were 1,58,855. Of that, 1,05,208 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Patiala assembly constituency.