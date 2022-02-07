Punjab polls: AAP greenhorn versus Congress heavyweight in Sangrur

Narinder Kaur Bharaj, a young law graduate and AAP candidate from Sangrur is all set to lock horns with political heavyweight and sitting Congress MLA Vijay Inder Singla in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.

The other two candidates in the contest are the BJP's Arvind Khanna, a businessman and former MLA, and Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Winnerjit Singh Goldy.

Bharaj, who has been busy campaigning, said the youth face lathis when they ask for jobs and the elections are a chance to change things.

Addressing a gathering in Balian village here, Bharaj said while other political parties give tickets to the family members of their leaders, the Aam Aadmi Party is the only one that gives tickets to common people like her.

"Today, all eyes are on the Sangrur constituency. On the one hand, there is a cabinet minister and on the other hand, is the daughter of a small farmer... My mission is to bring a change," says Bharaj, who recently travelled on a humble scooter to file her nomination papers from Sangrur seat.

The scooter is the only vehicle she owns, she said.

Notably, AAP's state unit president and chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann is the sitting MP from Sangrur. Bharaj is considered his loyalist.

Hitting out at the ruling Congress, Bharaj said, "When our youths seek jobs, they have to face lathis and they are humiliated."

"We have a chance to bring a change," she said.

Bharaj said people have seen the development that the AAP government has carried out in Delhi, including that in sectors of education and health.

"That is how a welfare state should be," she said.

"This time the fight is to bring about a change and common people will win... your daughter needs your blessings and support," she told the gathering.

On the other hand, Singla, whose family members are also campaigning for him, told a gathering in Mangwal village that earlier as an MP and now as an MLA, he has done everything to uplift Sangrur.

The PWD minister said a cement factory is coming up in Sangrur that will generate jobs for the local youth and a medical college will be built at a cost of Rs 350 crore.

Sewerage work has been carried out, clean drinking water made available and street lights have been installed in the district, Singla said.

He also touched upon several pro-people initiatives of the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led state government.

The Congress leader asked what Mann has done for his parliamentary constituency in the last eight years.

BJP's Arvind Khanna has been telling voters about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Punjab.

He said if he is elected, ample employment opportunities will be created for the youth here so that they do not have to move to other parts of the country or abroad to find a job.

Elections to the 117-member Punjab Assembly will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

