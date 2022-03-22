Sonia takes responsibility for Punjab debacle, deflects blame from Rahul: Report

In a bid to deflect blame from her children, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi appeared to take the blame upon herself for the party's poll debacle in the CWC meeting recently.

The party lost its crown in Punjab to AAP and was decimated in the other four states also.

According to an NDTV report, when Azad raised the question of Punjab and asked who took the decision of replacing Amarinder Singh three months before the elections and appointing Sidhu as state President, Sonia cut him off, taking full responsibility of all decisions there.

The infighting in the Congress seems to have worsened after the party's performance in the assembly elections especially after Sibal's fiery remarks that the party top brass is living in "cuckoo land".

"I want a Sab ki Congress. Some want a Ghar ki Congress Sibal said in an interview adding that Rahul Gandhi was taking decisions without having any responsibility. Gandhi loyalists slammed Sibal and other dissenters, known as the G-23, for speaking the language of the RSS.

The 'G-23' is seeking an overhaul of the party, including the revival of the parliamentary board and an elected CWC and CEC. Ghulam Nabi Azad, who had met party chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday, said there is no vacancy right now for the post of President and nobody has asked her to quit.

Sonia on Tuesday met the party's dissenting leadership again in a move seen as a way to resolve the brewing crisis.

