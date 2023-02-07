Rajnath, CM Yogi to hold rallies in poll-bound Tripura on February 7

Rajnath, CM Yogi to hold rallies in Tripura today

Security arrangements have been tightened in the northeastern state in view of the scheduled visit of the political leaders

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 07 2023, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 15:47 ist
Rajnath Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photos

Senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath will address two election rallies each in Tripura on Tuesday.

Elections to the 60-member Assembly will be held on February 16.

During the day, Singh, the country's defence minister, will address two rallies of the ruling BJP at Kailashahar in Unakoti district and at Badarghat in West Tripura.

Also Read — The Tuesday Interview | No post-poll alliance too without written assurance on Greater Tipraland: Deb Barma

Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, will also hold two rallies at Bagabassa in North Tripura district and at Kalyanpur in Khowai.

Security arrangements have been tightened in the northeastern state in view of the scheduled visit of the political leaders.

Notably, Union Home Minister and Senior BJP leader Amit Shah had on Monday held two rallies and a road show in the poll-bound Tripura.

Shah had alleged that Tipra Motha has a "secret understanding" with the Congress and the CPI(M), and that the newly formed regional party was "trying to bring back Communist rule in the state by misleading indigenous people".

