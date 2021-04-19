SC dismisses plea for 100% VVPAT in Assembly polls

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a plea by a Trinamool Congress leader for a direction to the Election Commission to introduce 100% Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) system in the EVMs during the ongoing Assembly polls.

"We are not going to interfere in the middle of the election process," a bench presided by Chief Justice S A Bobde told the counsel appearing for petitioner Gopal Seth.

The counsel contended that free and fair election was a right of the citizens.

"We agree with you on this, but we will not interfere," the bench reiterated.

The Election Commission has decided to use VVPAT along with Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) at all the polling stations in the Assembly elections in four states and one Union territory.

The VVPAT is a method of providing feedback to voters using EVMs. A VVPAT is intended as an independent verification system for voting machines designed to allow voters to verify that their vote was cast correctly.

However, it was decided that VVPAT slips count of five randomly selected polling stations in each Assembly Constituency will be done for verification of the result obtained from the Control Unit, in terms of the previous order of the top court.