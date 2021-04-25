Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Ambattur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Ambattur Assembly Constituency (AC No 8) in Thiruvallur district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Ambattur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Alexander V won Ambattur constituency seat by a margin of 8% beating Indian National Congress candidate Aassan Maulaana by 17,498 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ambattur assembly constituency.