Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Ambur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Ambur Assembly Constituency (AC No 48) in Vellore district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Ambur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Balasubramani won Ambur constituency seat by a margin of 18% beating Manithaneya Makkal Katchi candidate Nazeer Ahmed by 28,006 votes.

