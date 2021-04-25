Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Andipatti Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Andipatti Assembly Constituency (AC No 198) in Theni district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Andipatti Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Thangatamilselvam won Andipatti constituency seat by a margin of 15% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Mookaiah.L by 30,196 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Andipatti assembly constituency.