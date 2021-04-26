Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Anthiyur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Anthiyur Assembly Constituency (AC No 105) in Erode district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Anthiyur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Rajakrishnan.K.R won Anthiyur constituency seat by a margin of 3% beating Venkatachalam A G candidate Venkatachalam A G by 5,312 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Anthiyur assembly constituency.