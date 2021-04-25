Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Aravakurichi Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Aravakurichi Assembly Constituency (AC No 134) in Karur district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Aravakurichi Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Senthilbalaji V won Aravakurichi constituency seat by a margin of 37% beating candidate by 23,661 votes.

