Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Arcot Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Arcot Assembly Constituency (AC No 42) in Vellore district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Arcot Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Eswarappan J L won Arcot constituency seat by a margin of 6% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Ramadoss.K.V by 11,091 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Arcot assembly constituency.