Arcot Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Arcot Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Arcot assembly constituency.

  Apr 25 2021, 20:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 20:29 ist

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Arcot Assembly Constituency (AC No 42) in Vellore district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Arcot Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Eswarappan J L won Arcot constituency seat by a margin of 6% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Ramadoss.K.V by 11,091 votes.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
Assembly Elections 2021

