Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Ariyalur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Ariyalur Assembly Constituency (AC No 149) in Perambalur district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Ariyalur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Rajendran. S won Ariyalur constituency seat by a margin of 1% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Sivasankar. S.S by 2,043 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ariyalur assembly constituency.