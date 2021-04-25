Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Attur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Attur Assembly Constituency (AC No 82) in Salem district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Attur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Chinnathambi R M won Attur constituency seat by a margin of 9% beating Indian National Congress candidate Arthanari S K by 17,334 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Attur assembly constituency.