Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Avadi Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Avadi Assembly Constituency (AC No 6) in Thiruvallur district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Avadi Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Pandia Rajan K won Avadi constituency seat by a margin of 1% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Nasar S M by 1,395 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Avadi assembly constituency.