Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Bargur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Bargur Assembly Constituency (AC No 52) in Krishnagiri district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Bargur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate V.Rajendran won Bargur constituency seat by a margin of 1% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Govinddarasan.E.C by 982 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bargur assembly constituency.