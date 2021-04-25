Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Chengam Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Chengam Assembly Constituency (AC No 62) in Tiruvannamalai district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Chengam Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Giri .M.P won Chengam constituency seat by a margin of 6% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Dinakaran. M by 12,691 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Chengam assembly constituency.