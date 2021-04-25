Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Cheyyar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Cheyyar Assembly Constituency (AC No 68) in Tiruvannamalai district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Cheyyar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Mohan K won Cheyyar constituency seat by a margin of 4% beating Indian National Congress

candidate Dr. Vishnuprasad M K by 8,527 votes.

