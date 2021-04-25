Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Cheyyur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Cheyyur Assembly Constituency (AC No 34) in Kancheepuram district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Cheyyur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Arasu R T won Cheyyur constituency seat by a margin of 0% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Munusamy by 304 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Cheyyur assembly constituency.