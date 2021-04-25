Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Chidambaram Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Chidambaram Assembly Constituency (AC No 158) in Cuddalore district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Chidambaram Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Pandian K A won Chidambaram constituency seat by a margin of 1% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Senthilkumar K R by 1,506 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Chidambaram assembly constituency.