Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Cumbum Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Cumbum Assembly Constituency (AC No 201) in Theni district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Cumbum Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate S.T.K.Jakkaiyan won Cumbum constituency seat by a margin of 6% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Cumbum.N Ramakrishnan by 11,221 votes.

